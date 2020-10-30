Index of Eight Core Industries (Base: 2011-12=100) for September, 2020 | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Index of Eight Core Industries (Base: 2011-12=100) for September, 2020

The Office of Economic Adviser, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade is releasing Index of Eight Core Industries for the Month of September, 2020.

2. The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 119.7 in September,2020, which declined by 0.8 (provisional) per cent as compared to the Index of September, 2019.Its cumulative growth during April to September, 2020-21 has been(-) 14.9%.

3. Final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for June’2020 is revised to(-) 12.4 %.The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).Details of yearly/monthly index and growth rate is provided atAnnexure.

4.Monthly growth rates of Index of Eight Core Industries (Overall) is depicted in the graph:

5. The summary of the Index of Eight Core Industries is given below:

Coal– Coal production (weight: 10.33per cent) increasedby 21.2 per cent in September, 2020 over September,2019. Its cumulative index declined by 6.1per cent during April toSeptember, 2020-21over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil-Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98per cent) declined by 6.0 per cent inSeptember, 2020 over September,2019. Its cumulative index declined by 6.1 per cent during April toSeptember, 2020-21over the corresponding period of previous year.

Natural Gas– The Natural Gas production (weight:6.88per cent) declinedby10.6 per cent in September, 2020 over September,2019. Its cumulative index declined by 13.2 per cent during April to September, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Refinery Products- Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04per cent) declined by9.5 per cent in September, 2020 over September,2019. Its cumulative index declinedby 16.3per cent during April to September, 2020-21over the corresponding period of previous year.

Fertilizers-Fertilizers production (weight: 2.63 per cent) declined by 0.3 per cent in September,2020 overSeptember,2019. Its cumulative index increasedby 3.7 per cent during April toSeptember, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Steel-Steel production (weight: 17.92per cent)increasedby 0.9 per cent inSeptember, 2020 over September,2019. Its cumulative index declined by 26.7per centduring April to September, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Cement-Cement production (weight:5.37per cent) declinedby3.5per cent inSeptember, 2020overSeptember,2019. Its cumulative index declinedby25.1per centduring April to September, 2020-21over the corresponding period of previous year.

Electricity– Electricity generation (weight:19.85per cent) increasedby3.7per centin September,2020over September,2019. Its cumulative indexdeclined by 8.2per cent duringApril to September, 2020-21over the corresponding period of previous year.

Note 1: Data for July, 2020, August, 2020and September, 2020are provisional.

Note 2: Since April, 2014, Electricity generation data from Renewable sources are also included.

Note 3: The industry-wise weights indicated above are individual industry weight derived from IIP and blown up on pro rata basis to a combined weight of ICI equal to 100.

Note 4: Since March 2019, a new steel product called Hot Rolled Pickled and Oiled (HRPO) under the item ‘Cold Rolled (CR) coils’ within the production of finished steel has also been included.

Note5: Release of the index for October, 2020 will be on Friday 27thNovember,2020.