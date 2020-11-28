Index of Eight Core Industries (Base: 2011-12=100) for October, 2020

The Office of Economic Adviser, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade is releasing Index of Eight Core Industries for the Month of October, 2020.

2. The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 124.2 in October,2020, which declined by 2.5 (provisional) per cent as compared to the Index of October, 2019.Its cumulative growth during April to October, 2020-21 has been(-) 13.0%.

3. Final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for July’2020 is revised to(-) 7.6%.The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).Details of yearly/monthly index and growth rate is provided atAnnexure.

4.Monthly growth rates of Index of Eight Core Industries (Overall) is depicted in the graph:

5. The summary of the Index of Eight Core Industries is given below:

Coal- Coal production (weight: 10.33per cent) increasedby 11.6 per cent in October, 2020 over October,2019. Its cumulative index declined by 3.6per cent during April toOctober, 2020-21over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil-Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98per cent) declined by 6.2 per cent inOctober, 2020 over October,2019. Its cumulative index declined by 6.1 per cent during April toOctober, 2020-21over the corresponding period of previous year.

Natural Gas- The Natural Gas production (weight:6.88per cent) declinedby8.6 per cent in October, 2020 over October,2019. Its cumulative index declined by 12.5 per cent during April to October, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Refinery Products- Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04per cent) declined by17.0 per cent in October, 2020 over October,2019. Its cumulative index declinedby 16.4per cent during April to October, 2020-21over the corresponding period of previous year.

Fertilizers-Fertilizers production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by 6.3 per cent in October,2020 overOctober,2019. Its cumulative index increasedby 4.1 per cent during April toOctober, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Steel-Steel production (weight: 17.92per cent) declinedby 2.7 per cent inOctober, 2020 over October,2019. Its cumulative index declined by 22.8per centduring April to October, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Cement-Cement production (weight:5.37per cent) increasedby2.8per cent inOctober, 2020overOctober,2019. Its cumulative index declinedby21.3per centduring April to October, 2020-21over the corresponding period of previous year.

Electricity- Electricity generation (weight:19.85per cent) increasedby10.5per centin October,2020over October,2019. Its cumulative indexdeclined by 5.6per cent duringApril to October, 2020-21over the corresponding period of previous year.

Note 1: Data for August, 2020, September, 2020and October, 2020are provisional.

Note 2: Since April, 2014, Electricity generation data from Renewable sources are also included.

Note 3: The industry-wise weights indicated above are individual industry weight derived from IIP and blown up on pro rata basis to a combined weight of ICI equal to 100.

Note 4: Since March 2019, a new steel product called Hot Rolled Pickled and Oiled (HRPO) under the item ‘Cold Rolled (CR) coils’ within the production of finished steel has also been included.

Note5: Release of the index for November, 2020 will be on Thursday 31st December,2020.

Annexure

Performance of Eight Core Industries

Yearly Index & Growth Rate

Base Year: 2011-12=100

Index

Sector Weight 2012-13 2013-14 2014-15 2015-16 2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 Apr- Oct 2019-20 Apr- Oct 2020-21 Coal 10.3335 103.2 104.2 112.6 118.0 121.8 124.9 134.1 133.6 110.2 106.3 Crude Oil 8.9833 99.4 99.2 98.4 97.0 94.5 93.7 89.8 84.5 86.0 80.7 Natural Gas 6.8768 85.6 74.5 70.5 67.2 66.5 68.4 69.0 65.1 66.8 58.4 Refinery Products 28.0376 107.2 108.6 108.8 114.1 119.7 125.2 129.1 129.4 127.3 106.4 Fertilizers 2.6276 96.7 98.1 99.4 106.4 106.6 106.6 107.0 109.8 108.3 112.8 Steel 17.9166 107.9 115.8 121.7 120.2 133.1 140.5 147.7 152.6 152.8 117.9 Cement 5.3720 107.5 111.5 118.1 123.5 122.0 129.7 147.0 145.7 141.7 111.6 Electricity 19.8530 104.0 110.3 126.6 133.8 141.6 149.2 156.9 158.4 164.9 155.6 Overall Index 100.0000 103.8 106.5 111.7 115.1 120.5 125.7 131.2 131.6 130.0 113.1

Growth Rates (in per cent)

Sector Weight 2012-13 2013-14 2014-15 2015-16 2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 Apr- Oct 2019-20 Apr- Oct 2020-21 Coal 10.3335 3.2 1.0 8.0 4.8 3.2 2.6 7.4 -0.4 -5.8 -3.6 Crude Oil 8.9833 -0.6 -0.2 -0.9 -1.4 -2.5 -0.9 -4.1 -5.9 -5.8 -6.1 Natural Gas 6.8768 -14.4 -12.9 -5.3 -4.7 -1.0 2.9 0.8 -5.6 -2.6 -12.5 Refinery Products 28.0376 7.2 1.4 0.2 4.9 4.9 4.6 3.1 0.2 -1.7 -16.4 Fertilizers 2.6276 -3.3 1.5 1.3 7.0 0.2 0.03 0.3 2.7 2.6 4.1 Steel 17.9166 7.9 7.3 5.1 -1.3 10.7 5.6 5.1 3.4 6.7 -22.8 Cement 5.3720 7.5 3.7 5.9 4.6 -1.2 6.3 13.3 -0.9 -0.6 -21.3 Electricity 19.8530 4.0 6.1 14.8 5.7 5.8 5.3 5.2 0.9 1.5 -5.6 Overall Growth 100.0000 3.8 2.6 4.9 3.0 4.8 4.3 4.4 0.4 0.3 -13.0

Performance of Eight Core Industries

Monthly Index & Growth Rate

Base Year: 2011-12=100

Index

Sector Coal Crude Oil Natural Gas Refinery Products Fertilizers Steel Cement Electricity Overall Index Weight 10.3335 8.9833 6.8768 28.0376 2.6276 17.9166 5.3720 19.8530 100.0000 Oct-19 109.6 86.3 66.3 134.2 115.5 149.5 137.0 145.8 127.4 Nov-19 133.6 82.4 64.4 133.0 116.7 154.9 142.4 139.9 129.2 Dec-19 152.9 83.5 65.5 130.5 120.5 165.2 159.2 150.2 135.5 Jan-20 164.7 85.0 65.3 134.4 116.5 155.4 164.1 155.6 137.4 Feb-20 171.1 75.6 58.3 128.9 107.8 152.9 160.7 153.6 134.0 Mar-20 209.7 85.0 60.1 135.3 98.3 133.2 129.8 146.9 134.0 Apr-20 103.7 80.2 53.3 94.2 85.0 26.9 22.5 125.6 81.2 May-20 109.4 82.0 57.2 102.0 113.4 96.4 117.3 150.6 107.7 Jun-20 104.3 79.6 58.1 110.6 114.6 122.3 137.8 156.2 116.3 Jul-20 100.3 83.0 61.2 114.5 119.4 141.9 126.8 166.3 122.5 Aug-20 98.3 81.2 61.0 105.9 120.8 147.4 109.1 162.7 119.1 Sep-20 105.8 78.3 57.5 106.3 113.5 145.1 126.7 166.4 120.5 Oct-20 122.2 80.9 60.6 111.5 122.8 145.4 140.9 161.1 124.2

Growth Rates (in per cent)

Sector Coal Crude Oil Natural Gas Refinery Products Fertilizers Steel Cement Electricity Overall Growth Weight 10.3335 8.9833 6.8768 28.0376 2.6276 17.9166 5.3720 19.8530 100.0000 Oct-19 -17.6 -5.1 -5.6 0.4 11.8 -0.5 -7.7 -12.2 -5.5 Nov-19 -3.5 -6.0 -6.4 3.1 13.6 7.0 4.3 -4.9 0.7 Dec-19 6.1 -7.4 -9.2 3.0 10.2 8.7 5.5 0.0 3.1 Jan-20 8.0 -5.3 -9.0 1.9 -0.1 1.6 5.1 3.2 2.2 Feb-20 11.3 -6.4 -9.6 7.4 2.9 2.9 7.8 11.5 6.4 Mar-20 4.0 -5.5 -15.1 -0.5 -11.9 -21.9 -25.1 -8.2 -8.6 Apr-20 -15.5 -6.4 -19.9 -24.2 -4.5 -82.8 -85.2 -22.9 -37.9 May-20 -14.0 -7.1 -16.8 -21.3 7.5 -40.4 -21.4 -14.8 -21.4 Jun-20 -15.5 -6.0 -12.0 -8.9 4.2 -23.2 -6.8 -10.0 -12.4 Jul-20 -5.7 -4.9 -10.2 -13.9 6.9 -6.5 -13.5 -2.4 -7.6 Aug-20 3.6 -6.3 -9.5 -19.1 7.3 -1.7 -14.5 -1.8 -7.3 Sep-20 21.2 -6.0 -10.6 -9.5 -0.3 2.8 -3.5 4.8 -0.1 Oct-20 11.6 -6.2 -8.6 -17.0 6.3 -2.7 2.8 10.5 -2. 5