Index of Eight Core Industries (BASE: 2011-12=100) for JULY, 2020

The Office of Economic Adviser, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade is releasing Index of Eight Core Industries for the Month of July, 2020.

2. The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 119.9 in July, 2020, which declined by 9.6 (provisional) per cent as compared to the Index of July, 2019.Its cumulative growth during April to July, 2020-21 was -20.5%.

3. Final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for April’2020 is revised at -37.9%.The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).Details of yearly/monthly index and growth rate is provided atAnnexure.

4.Monthly growth rates of Index of Eight Core Industries (Overall) is depicted in the graph:

5. The summary of the Index of Eight Core Industries is given below:

Coal– Coal production (weight: 10.33per cent) declinedby 5.7 per cent in July, 2020 over July,2019. Its cumulative index declined by 12.9per cent during April toJuly, 2020-21over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil-Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98per cent) declined by 4.9 per cent inJuly, 2020 over July,2019. Its cumulative index declined by 6.1 per cent during April toJuly, 2020-21over the corresponding period of previous year.

Natural Gas– The Natural Gas production (weight:6.88per cent) declinedby10.2 per cent in July, 2020 over July,2019. Its cumulative index declined by 14.7 per cent during April to July, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Refinery Products– Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04per cent) declined by13.9 per cent in July, 2020 over July,2019. Its cumulative index declinedby 17.1per cent during April to July, 2020-21over the corresponding period of previous year.

Fertilizers-Fertilizers production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by 6.9 per cent in July,2020 overJuly,2019. Its cumulative index increasedby 3.9 per cent during April toJuly, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Steel-Steel production (weight: 17.92per cent)declinedby 16.4 per cent inJuly, 2020 over July,2019. Its cumulative index declined by 42.0per centduring April to July, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Cement– Cement production (weight:5.37per cent) declinedby13.5per cent inJuly, 2020overJuly,2019. Its cumulative index declinedby32.2per centduring April to July, 2020-21over the corresponding period of previous year.

Electricity– Electricity generation (weight:19.85per cent) declinedby2.3per centin July,2020over July,2019. Its cumulative indexdeclined by 12.4per cent duringApril to July, 2020-21over the corresponding period of previous year.

Note 1: Data for May, 2020, June, 2020and July, 2020are provisional.

Note 2: Since April, 2014, Electricity generation data from Renewable sources are also included.

Note 3: The industry-wise weights indicated above are individual industry weight derived from IIP and blown up on pro rata basis to a combined weight of ICI equal to 100.

Note 4: Since March 2019, a new steel product called Hot Rolled Pickled and Oiled (HRPO) under the item ‘Cold Rolled (CR) coils’ within the production of finished steel has also been included.

Note5: Release of the index for August, 2020 will be on Wednesday,30th September,2020.

Annexure

Performance of Eight Core Industries

Yearly Index & Growth Rate

Base Year: 2011-12=100

Index

Sector Weight 2012-13 2013-14 2014-15 2015-16 2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 Apr-July 2019-20 Apr-July 2020-21 Coal 10.3335 103.2 104.2 112.6 118.0 121.8 124.9 134.1 133.6 120.0 104.4 Crude Oil 8.9833 99.4 99.2 98.4 97.0 94.5 93.7 89.8 84.5 86.4 81.2 Natural Gas 6.8768 85.6 74.5 70.5 67.2 66.5 68.4 69.0 65.1 67.4 57.4 Refinery Products 28.0376 107.2 108.6 108.8 114.1 119.7 125.2 129.1 129.4 127.0 105.3 Fertilizers 2.6276 96.7 98.1 99.4 106.4 106.6 106.6 107.0 109.8 104.0 108.1 Steel 17.9166 107.9 115.8 121.7 120.2 133.1 140.5 147.7 152.6 157.3 91.2 Cement 5.3720 107.5 111.5 118.1 123.5 122.0 129.7 147.0 145.7 149.0 101.1 Electricity 19.8530 104.0 110.3 126.6 133.8 141.6 149.2 156.9 158.4 170.9 149.7 Overall Index 100.0000 103.8 106.5 111.7 115.1 120.5 125.7 131.2 131.6 133.3 105.9

Growth Rates (in per cent)

Sector Weight 2012-13 2013-14 2014-15 2015-16 2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 Apr-July 2019-20 Apr-July 2020-21 Coal 10.3335 3.2 1.0 8.0 4.8 3.2 2.6 7.4 -0.4 1.6 -12.9 Crude Oil 8.9833 -0.6 -0.2 -0.9 -1.4 -2.5 -0.9 -4.1 -5.9 -6.2 -6.1 Natural Gas 6.8768 -14.4 -12.9 -5.3 -4.7 -1.0 2.9 0.8 -5.6 -0.8 -14.7 Refinery Products 28.0376 7.2 1.4 0.2 4.9 4.9 4.6 3.1 0.2 -2.0 -17.1 Fertilizers 2.6276 -3.3 1.5 1.3 7.0 0.2 0.03 0.3 2.7 -0.4 3.9 Steel 17.9166 7.9 7.3 5.1 -1.3 10.7 5.6 5.1 3.4 11.4 -42.0 Cement 5.3720 7.5 3.7 5.9 4.6 -1.2 6.3 13.3 -0.9 2.6 -32.2 Electricity 19.8530 4.0 6.1 14.8 5.7 5.8 5.3 5.2 0.9 6.8 -12.4 Overall Growth 100.0000 3.8 2.6 4.9 3.0 4.8 4.3 4.4 0.4 3.2 -20.5

Performance of Eight Core Industries

Monthly Index & Growth Rate

Base Year: 2011-12=100

Index

Sector Coal Crude Oil Natural Gas Refinery Products Fertilizers Steel Cement Electricity Overall Index Weight 10.3335 8.9833 6.8768 28.0376 2.6276 17.9166 5.3720 19.8530 100.0000 Jul-19 106.4 87.2 68.1 132.9 111.7 151.7 146.5 170.5 132.6 Aug-19 94.8 86.6 67.4 131.0 112.6 150.0 127.7 165.7 128.5 Sep-19 87.3 83.4 64.3 117.5 113.9 141.2 131.3 158.7 120.7 Oct-19 109.6 86.3 66.3 134.2 115.5 149.5 137.0 145.8 127.4 Nov-19 133.6 82.4 64.4 133.0 116.7 154.9 142.4 139.9 129.2 Dec-19 152.9 83.5 65.5 130.5 120.5 165.2 159.2 150.2 135.5 Jan-20 164.7 85.0 65.3 134.4 116.5 155.4 164.1 155.6 137.4 Feb-20 171.1 75.6 58.3 128.9 107.8 152.9 160.7 153.6 134.0 Mar-20 209.7 85.0 60.1 135.3 98.3 133.2 129.8 146.9 134.0 Apr-20 103.7 80.2 53.3 94.2 85.0 26.9 22.5 125.6 81.2 May-20 109.4 82.0 57.2 102.0 113.4 92.1 117.3 150.6 106.9 Jun-20 104.3 79.6 58.1 110.6 114.6 118.8 137.8 156.2 115.6 Jul-20 100.3 83.0 61.2 114.5 119.4 126.9 126.8 166.5 119.9

Growth Rates (in per cent)

Sector Coal Crude Oil Natural Gas Refinery Products Fertilizers Steel Cement Electricity Overall Growth Weight 10.3335 8.9833 6.8768 28.0376 2.6276 17.9166 5.3720 19.8530 100.0000 Jul-19 -1.6 -4.4 -0.5 -0.9 1.5 8.1 7.7 5.2 2.6 Aug-19 -8.6 -5.4 -3.9 2.6 2.9 3.8 -5.1 -0.9 -0.2 Sep-19 -20.5 -5.4 -4.9 -6.6 5.4 -1.4 -2.0 -2.6 -5.1 Oct-19 -17.6 -5.1 -5.6 0.4 11.8 -0.5 -7.7 -12.2 -5.5 Nov-19 -3.5 -6.0 -6.4 3.1 13.6 7.0 4.3 -4.9 0.7 Dec-19 6.1 -7.4 -9.2 3.0 10.2 8.7 5.5 0.0 3.1 Jan-20 8.0 -5.3 -9.0 1.9 -0.1 1.6 5.1 3.2 2.2 Feb-20 11.3 -6.4 -9.6 7.4 2.9 2.9 7.8 11.5 6.4 Mar-20 4.0 -5.5 -15.1 -0.5 -11.9 -21.9 -25.1 -8.2 -8.6 Apr-20 -15.5 -6.4 -19.9 -24.2 -4.5 -82.8 -85.2 -22.9 -37.9 May-20 -14.0 -7.1 -16.8 -21.3 7.5 -43.1 -21.4 -14.8 -22.0 Jun-20 -15.5 -6.0 -12.0 -8.9 4.2 -25.4 -6.8 -10.0 -12.9 Jul-20 -5.7 -4.9 -10.2 -13.9 6.9 -16.4 -13.5 -2.3 -9.6