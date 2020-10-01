Index of Eight Core Industries (Base: 2011-12=100) for August, 2020

The Office of Economic Adviser, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade is releasing Index of Eight Core Industries for the Month of August, 2020.

2. The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 117.6 in August, 2020, which declined by 8.5 (provisional) per cent as compared to the Index of August, 2019. Its cumulative growth during April to August, 2020-21 has been (-) 17.8 %.

3. Final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for May’2020 is revised to (-) 21.4 %. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). Details of yearly/monthly index and growth rate is provided at Annexure.

4. Monthly growth rates of Index of Eight Core Industries (Overall) is depicted in the graph:

5. The summary of the Index of Eight Core Industries is given below:

Coal – Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 3.6 per cent in August, 2020 over August, 2019. Its cumulative index declined by 10.2 per cent during April to August, 2020-21 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil – Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 6.3 per cent in August, 2020 over August, 2019. Its cumulative index declined by 6.1 per cent during April to August, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Natural Gas – The Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) declined by 9.5 per cent in August, 2020 over August, 2019. Its cumulative index declined by 13.7 per cent during April to August, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Refinery Products – Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) declined by 19.1 per cent in August, 2020 over August, 2019. Its cumulative index declined by 17.5 per cent during April to August, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Fertilizers- Fertilizers production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by 7.3 per cent in August, 2020 over August, 2019. Its cumulative index increased by 4.6 per cent during April to August, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Steel – Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) declined by 6.3 per cent in August, 2020 over August, 2019. Its cumulative index declined by 33.0 per cent during April to August, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Cement – Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) declined by 14.6 per cent in August, 2020 over August, 2019. Its cumulative index declined by 29.1 per cent during April to August, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Electricity – Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) declined by 2.7 per cent in August, 2020 over August, 2019. Its cumulative index declined by 10.5 per cent during April to August, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Note 1: Data for June, 2020, July, 2020 and August, 2020 are provisional.

Note 2: Since April, 2014, Electricity generation data from Renewable sources are also included.

Note 3: The industry-wise weights indicated above are individual industry weight derived from IIP and blown up on pro rata basis to a combined weight of ICI equal to 100.

Note 4: Since March 2019, a new steel product called Hot Rolled Pickled and Oiled (HRPO) under the item ‘Cold Rolled (CR) coils’ within the production of finished steel has also been included.

Note 5: Release of the index for September, 2020 will be on Thursday 29th October,2020.