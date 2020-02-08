IND vs NZ: India win toss, elect to bowl against Kiwis in 2nd ODI

However, considering the fact that the last three games of the T20I series were decided by small margins, New Zealand knew they had got the tools to beat India. The composure that the Kiwis showed in the pursuit of a huge target of 348 in Hamilton, it would have sky-rocketed their confidence.

India, on the other hand, would reflect on some of the selection decisions that they made for the game. Navdeep Saini had excelled with the ball in the last couple of games of the ODI series against Australia, but the Indian team management still went with Shardul Thakur in Hamilton who proved to be really expensive. Preferring Kuldeep Yadav over Yuzvendra Chahal was also a debatable decision as Kuldeep didn’t have too much of game time on the tour ahead of the first ODI.

While India would believe they should have bowled much better to defend 347, they perhaps would like to reflect on their batting tempo as well, in the middle phase of the innings where they could have scored a little quicker and could have batted New Zealand out of the game completely. New Zealand would be happy with the fact that their most experienced batsman Ross Taylor, who was not able to finish off the games in the T20I series, got the job done brilliantly in the first ODI.

The Blackcaps would now want the veteran to carry his form right through the series.

Eden Park is a very high scoring ground. While it’s because of the fact that the bounce in the pitch is quite even and the ball comes on to the bat nicely for stroke-play, the dimension of this ground is one of the smallest in the world which allows even the mistimed shots to go over the fence. It’s a very hard ground to defend which is why the captain who wins the toss will prefer to chase.

New Zealand would be very high on confidence having got over the line in Hamilton. Although India are an incredibly strong side, they are under pressure now and New Zealand might be able to capitalize on the situation.