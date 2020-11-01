Incoming passengers to Bangladesh should be tested for COVID, put in quarantine- PM Sheikh Hasina | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Incoming passengers to Bangladesh should be tested for COVID, put in quarantine- PM Sheikh Hasina

She said that measures which were taken earlier will have to be put in place again at each airport and other ports across the country to confirm whether anyone with Coronavirus is entering the country, reports the official news agency BSS.

Addressing a function on the occasion of Bangabandhu National Youth Day 2020 in Dhaka on Sunday, Sheikh Hasina again urged the people to wear masks and follow the health guidelines issued by the government.

In the meanwhile, in Bangladesh death toll due to Coronavirus has gone up to 5941 with 18 deaths being reported on Sunday.

According to the latest press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) 1568 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Sunday.

A total of 4.09 lakh people have been infected by the virus till date out of which 3.25 lakh have recovered so far. The recovery rate from COVID 19 in Bangladesh has gone up to 79.64 percent.

Rajesh Jha/Dhaka/1.11.2020