Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / Income Tax Dept launches Faceless Income tax Appeals

Income Tax Dept launches Faceless Income tax Appeals

Under Faceless Appeals, all Income Tax appeals will be finalised in a faceless manner under the faceless ecosystem with the exception of appeals relating to serious frauds, major tax evasion, sensitive & search matters, International tax and Black Money Act.

Necessary gazette notification has also been issued today.

It may be noted that Hon’ble PM on 13thAugust, 2020 while launching the Faceless Assessment and Taxpayers’ Charter as part of “Transparent Taxation – Honoring the Honest” platform, had announced launching of Faceless Appeals on 25thSeptember, on the birth anniversary of Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhayay.

Also, in recent years the Income Tax department has carried out several reforms in Direct Taxes for the simplification of tax processes and for ease of compliance for the taxpayers.

Please share this news

Check Also

India scales historic peak, records all-time High of daily testing

India has scaled a historic peak in the fight against COVID-19. With 14,92,409 tests conducted …

    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved