Wednesday , August 12 2020
Home / HEADLINES / Income Tax Department conducts search on premises of Chinese entities
Download Udaipur Kiran App to read Latest News Today

Income Tax Department conducts search on premises of Chinese entities

Search action revealed that at the behest of Chinese individuals, more than 40 bank accounts were created in various dummy entities, entering into credits of more than Rs 1,000 Crore over the period.

A subsidiary of Chinese company and its related concerns have taken over Rs 100 Crore bogus advances from shell entities for opening businesses of retail showrooms in India.

Further, incriminating documents in respect of hawala transactions and laundering of money with active involvement of bank employees and Chartered accountants has been found as a result of search action.

Evidences of foreign hawala transactions involving Hongkong and US dollars have also been unearthed. Further investigations are under progress.

Please share this news
    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved