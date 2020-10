Talwar & Trishul Blocks comprising of 128 Type-III married accommodation for Indian Naval Defence Civilian Employees was inaugurated by Lalchand Yadav, F/Man (G), a senior serving employee of Naval Dockyard (Mumbai) in the presence of VAdm Ajit Kumar FOC-in-C West on 16 October 2020. The newly commissioned quarters would bridge the shortfalls in accomodation for Defence Civilian Employees to a large extent.

