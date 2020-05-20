In view of Amphan, Power Ministry puts in place adequate arrangements

The Power Ministry said, it is monitoring the situation and coordinating with the State Governments and their Power Utilities, Tansmission Companies, Grid Operators and the manufacturers for supply of materials.



The Ministry in a statement said that for damages, if any, to State Transmission Lines and other power infrastructure, all necessary support will be extended to State Power Utilities. It said, the National Load Despatch centre (NLDC) and Eastern Regional Load Despatch centre (ERLDC) of POSOCO have been nominated as the main control centres.

It said, the nodal officers from the departments of Energy in Odisha and West Bengal have been nominated to respond to any emergency situations. It also said, public sector companies NTPC, PGCIL and POSOCO have made all necessary preparations to deal with the situation and help the State Power Utilities in efficient restoration of the damages, if any, due to the cyclone.



It said, 24×7 Control Rooms have been set up at Bhubaneswar and Kolkata by PGCIL and NTPC.

The National Grid Operator- POSOCO is keeping close watch over the situation and is tracking the cyclone path.

It also said, Emergency Restoration Systems along with adequate man power have already been placed at key locations which will be used in case any transmission tower collapses and transmission lines disrupted.

