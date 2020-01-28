In last 11 years, India’s area under potato rose by 19%, says PM in address at 3rd Global Potato Conclave

Prime Minister said that Gujarat is one of the leading producers of potatoes in the country.

In the last eleven years alone, while the area under potato in India, has increased by 19%, it has increased by about 170% in Gujarat.

Prime MInister also said that government is working on various policy initiaves to double the income of farmers.

He said that government’s focus is on promoting a network field to distribution centre so that farmers can get good return. He also said that in coming five years, thousands of crores will be spent on irrigation and famr related infrastructure.

Prime Minister also urged the scientists and researchers to work in direction for solution of problems for farmers enhancing agriculture productivity

He also said that we should also work in direction so that poverty and hunger can be eliminated.

