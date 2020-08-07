In a first, online patriotic film festival begins today

The festival is a part of Independence Day Celebrations by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The festival begins on August 7 and will run till the 21st of this month.

It will showcase Indian history that marks the bravery of freedom fighters and aims to create a festive and patriotic mood among Indians across the globe.

The festival will showcase high quality Independence Day themed patriotic films daily at the websitewww.cinemasofindia.com free of cost.

Critically acclaimed films from various Indian languages including Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Gujarati and Malayalam will be showcased in the festival.

Moreover, for the first time ever, the film Gandhi by Sir Richard Attenborough will be made accessible and can be enjoyed by people with vision and hearing impairment.