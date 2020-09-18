In a first, eight Indian beaches recommended for ‘Blue Flag’ eco-label; World Bank applauds India’s efforts

Union Environment Ministry announced at a virtual event, that the decision was taken on the basis of the recommendation of an independent National Jury composed of eminent environmentalists & scientists. India’s initiative to clean up its coastal and marine ecosystem has been applauded by the World Bank, who believe that India’s strategy for sustainable coastal zone management will act as a Beacon of light for other countries in the region. Union Environment Minister, Prakash Javadekar said that the government is committed to clean the beaches across the country. He said, clean beaches are the testimony to environment in the coastal area.

Blue Flag beaches are considered the benchmark for clean beaches in the world. The eight beaches that got selected are Shivrajpur in Gujarat, Ghoghla in Daman & Diu, Kasarkod and Padubidri beach in Karnataka, Kappad in Kerala, Rushikonda in Andhra Pradesh, Golden beach of Odisha and Radhanagar beach in Andaman and Nicobar. Union Environment Minister, Prakash Javadekar said, that the issue of marine litter and oil spilling has caused disturbances to the aquatic life and the government is committed for the sustainable development of coastal regions.

The event also saw the launch of India’s own eco-label Beach Environment & Aesthetics Management Services (BEAMS) by e-hoisting the flag simultaneously at all the eight beaches. This is one of the several other projects that Union Environment ministry has undertaken for the sustainable development of coastal regions, striving for globally recognized and the coveted eco-label ‘Blue flag”.