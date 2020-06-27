IMF approves 356 million dollar to Myanmar as COVID-19 emergency funding

According to a Press Release issued by the IMF on Friday, the assistance for Myanmar has been approved under the Rapid Credit Facility and Rapid Financing Instrument to meet the urgent balance of payment and fiscal needs of the country. It will also support the government’s plans to boost spending especially on health and social safety nets.

In the meanwhile, the Myanmar government has announced that the restrictions imposed in the wake of the outbreak of Corona pandemic will be extended from June 30 till July 15. The restrictions include compulsory wearing of masks in public places and restriction on gathering of five persons or more with certain exemptions, among others.

Myanmar has reported 239 COVID 19 cases till Saturday including 6 deaths and 202 recoveries. A large part of the COVID 19 infection in Myanmar was reported from people returning from abroad.