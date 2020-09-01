IMD predicts heavy rainfall in parts of north, northeast, south India for next three days

The overall rainfall recorded in India from June 1 to August 31 was 10 per cent more than normal.

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of north, northeast and south India for the next three days. The IMD also said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places on Tuesday over west Rajasthan.

Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places in Punjab, east Rajasthan, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

The forecast is the same on Tuesday for Rayalaseema, Andhra Pradesh, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe.

The Met department said strong winds with speeds reaching 45-55 kilometres per hour are very likely over the southwest Arabian Sea.

Squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph is likely over south Andaman Sea and the adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.