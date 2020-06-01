IMD issues cyclonic storm warning in Arabian sea; Gujarat, Maharashtra on alert

Fishermen who have ventured into the Arabian Sea along the north and south Gujarat coasts have been advised to return and not go out till June 4.

IMD’s Cyclone Warning Division said, a low pressure is currently over east central Arabian Sea and the Lakshadweep Islands. It is likely to intensify into a depression in the next 12 hours and a cyclonic circulation in the next 24 hours.

A low pressure area is the first stage of any cyclone.

The IMD has four colour-coded warnings as per the intensity of any weather system — green, yellow, orange and the last one being red.