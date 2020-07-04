IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Mumbai, adjoining areas

In the wake of this forecast, Mumbai civic body has kept all its systems well equipped to tackle any eventuality taking place due to rising water levels.

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra throughout the night. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rains for Mumbai and many of its neighbouring districts in the next 24 hours.

In the wake of this warning, BMC has ordered all its concerned departments to remain vigilant and well equipped. Three units of the National Disaster Response Team for the BMC area have been instructed to be ready for immediate help in case of an emergency.

Coordinating officers of the Indian Coast Guard, Navy have also been asked to be vigilant.

Among the emergency relief agencies, coordination officers of various agencies including Police, Fire Brigade, Traffic Police, BEST, Health Department, Rainwater Harvesting will remain present in the main control room.