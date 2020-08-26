IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in east, north & central India during next 5 days

It said a low pressure area, cyclonic circulation over north Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood is very likely to move west-northwestwards during the period as it issued a red for Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

In the national capital, IMD has issued warning for moderate to heavy rain over the next three days, and the Yamuna river is flowing precariously close to the warning mark in the city. It said, Delhi-NCR is very likely to experience one or two spells of moderate rain from Wednesday to Friday afternoon, with heavy rainfall at isolated places on Thursday.

The IMD said widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely in Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand till Friday and in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and west Rajasthan between Wednesday and Friday.