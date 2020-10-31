IMD: Delhi Records Coldest October in 58 Years  | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

As per information received through India Meteorological Department, Delhi regional forecasting center, the mean minimum temperature in October this year was 17.2 degrees Celsius, which is the lowest since 1962, when it was 16.9 degrees Celsius. Delhi, interestingly, recorded a minimum temperature of 12.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday, which is the lowest in the month of October in 26 years.

The last time the national capital recorded such a low temperature was in 1994 when it recorded a low of 12.3 degrees Celsius on 31st October 1994, as per data given by IMD. According to Kuldeep Srivastava, from IMD’s regional forecasting center, the absence of cloud cover is a major reason for such low minimum temperatures. For the record, Delhi recorded its all-time low temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius on October 31, 1937.

By Tapas Bhattacharya