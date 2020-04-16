Imams, Volunteers conduct awareness campaign in Rohingya Camps of Bangladesh

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) spokesperson Louise Donovan said that training was conducted for 130 health workers who further trained 1500 volunteers from the Rohingya community living in the refugee camps. She said that Imams, Community leaders and volunteers are working to create awareness among the Rohingya refugees so that they understand the way Corona virus spreads and the measures to prevent infection.

Till now, the Rohingya refugee camps have not reported any confirmed cases of Corona.

In the meanwhile, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Thursday declared the entire country at risk of the Corona pandemic. People have been barred from movement out of home between 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Bangladesh today reported the highest number of deaths and new infections due to Corona. The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) reported that 10 people died and 341 new Corona cases were detected in the last 24 hours till Thursday. With this the death toll in Bangladesh now stands at 60. Total number of people infected is 1571.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said that the government was considering to utilise the services of retired doctors and nurses for the treatment of Corona patients. In a video interaction with district officials, armed forces, Imams and other public representative on Thursday, Sheikh Hasina asked people to follow government guidelines to offer Namaz during the month of Ramzan.

