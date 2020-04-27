Monday , April 27 2020
IITs and IIITs not to hike tuition fee for academic year 2020-21

He said, the decision was taken after consultation with the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the IIT Council and Directors of IITs.

The HRD minister said, in case of the centrally-funded IIITs, it has been decided that the standard 10-per cent hike in the tuition fee for undergraduate programmes will not be implemented this year.

He said, he has also requested the IIITs run in the public-private partnership mode not to hike the tuition fee for the coming academic year for any of their courses.

