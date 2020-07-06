IIT Madras Researchers Develop Nano-coated Filter for Healthcare Workers Treating COVID-19 Patients

This nano-coated filter media has been fabricated by a nylon-based polymer coating on cellulose paper and was developed through the electrospinning process. The coating properties are optimized for efficient removal of sub-micron sized dust particles in the air.

The nano-coated filter media is in the process of being field tested in practical applications. Upon validation through field trials, it will be recommended for bulk manufacturing through industry collaborations.

This pioneering work is funded by Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) for defence applications and due to its high potential for the need of the hour, it is repositioned in health care applications.

The Practical Applications of this nano-coated filter media include:

1. Face masks with an enhanced particle filtration efficiency

2. Respirator devices

3. Air purification system in operation theatres of hospitals

4. Cabin air filters for the comfort and health of air passengers

5. Air filters for the armoured vehicle engines

6. Computer hard disk drive filters, and

7. Pneumatic equipment.

The current status of project is that the researchers are trying to optimize the coating parameters of nanomaterials for bulk manufacturing at an affordable cost and testing the antiviral properties for broader utilization in various applications. Also, attempts are being made to develop composite nano-coated filter media having more than one nanomaterial coating with the possibility of manufacturing multi-layered masks.