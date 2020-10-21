IIT Kharagpur's 'COVIRAP' – Novel Technology of COVID-19 Test Gets ICMR Certification, it costs only Rs. 500 per test | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

This COVID-19 Diagnostic Test has been designed to be fairly easy to conduct and affordable as well and can produce results within one hour.

This new testing method implements a highly reliable and accurate molecular diagnostic procedure that can be conducted in an ultra-low-cost portable device unit developed by the IIT Kharagpur research team. The test results are rendered via a custom-made mobile application for dissemination without requiring manual interpretation.

Elaborating on the validation process of ‘COVIRAP’ Diagnostic Test, Dr. Mamta Chawla Sarkar, an Internationally acclaimed virologist who oversaw the patient trials on behalf of ICMR-National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED) said, “A detailed scrutiny of the testing results has clearly shown that this assay holds the capability of detecting extremely low levels of viral loads that any other method based on similar principles of testing, even those from the most celebrated research groups across the world, could not come up with so far. In practice, this means that very early stages of infection can be detected, thereby isolating the patient and arresting the uncontrolled spread of infection in the community via asymptomatic patients.”

The novel diagnostic platform, developed by IIT Kharagpur researchers has been subjected to rigorous testing protocols as per ICMR guidelines, at ICMR-NICED, an Institute authorized by ICMR.

The tests conducted there have revealed that the results from this new assay are of standards comparable to the celebrated RT-PCR tests, with a remarkably high level of specificity and sensitivity, the two common parameters used as indicators of efficacy of any diagnostic test.

Various commercial units have already approached IIT Kharagpur for technology licensing to enable a rapid reach of this innovation to the common people.