IIT Kanpur to develop prototype of portable ventilator to support medical infrastructure

The prototype of this ventilator will be ready very soon and just after assembling, it can be used as life support system.

Ventilator is a very important medical equipment for COVID-19 Patients, especially those who are old and the virus can prove fatal to them. Keeping this in mind Bio Science and Bio Engineering department of IIT Kanpur has prepared a design of live saver portable ventilator.

A team of experts from IIT is working for early production of this portable ventilator. Professor Amitabh Bandopadhyay from Bio Science and Bio Engineering department said that there will be need of thousands of portable ventilators in future to strengthen the health system of country. That is why an expert team has designed this portable ventilator and very soon the assembling process of the ventilator will start.

Professor Amitabh said that within 3 to 4 days the prototype will be ready and in one month we will be able to produce maximum number of ventilators to save the lives of public.