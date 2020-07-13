Smartphone operated Handy Ultraviolet Disinfection Helper that is SHUDH has six UV lights of 15 Watts each that can be individually monitored from a distance.
Initial testing has proved that the device at its full operation can disinfect a 10×10 squared feet room in about 15 minutes.
IIT Kanpur develops UV sanitizing device ‘SHUDDH’ to make your room COVID free
