IIT Kanpur develops UV sanitizing device ‘SHUDDH’ to make your room COVID free

Smartphone operated Handy Ultraviolet Disinfection Helper that is SHUDH has six UV lights of 15 Watts each that can be individually monitored from a distance.
 
Initial testing has proved that the device at its full operation can disinfect a 10×10 squared feet room in about 15 minutes.
 

