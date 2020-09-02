IIT Delhi establishes School of Artificial Intelligence

The School of Artificial Intelligence aims to cement IIT Delhi’s leadership position in India and considerably improve its global standing.

The institute is already a leader in the country and Asia for research and educational activity in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

As per CSRankings.org, IIT Delhi is No.1 in India based on the number of high quality publications in the area of AI in the last ten years.

ScAI will begin its PhD program from the next admission cycle (Jan 2021). PG level degree courses to be offered by the School are being planned.

Some of the high-level objectives of the School of AI established by IIT Delhi include:

• To bring together the more than fifty IIT Delhi faculty members individually invested in various aspects of the field. With this, ScAI expects to act as a force multiplier for overall research productivity.

• To provide external branding to IIT Delhi in this field of immense importance. A cohesive group in AI will allow focused hiring of faculty members and students to increase global visibility. It will become a one-stop center for industry or government interested in collaborating or funding AI innovations.

• To provide a platform for industry, government and civil society entities to share their domain problems, which will then be matched with IIT Delhi faculty with the relevant technical/ analytical expertise.

• To initiate educational programs focused on AI. Initially, the focus will be on postgraduate level. After achieving a critical mass of core AI researchers, professional level educational programs will be introduced.

Overall, ScAI will be broad in its research trajectories, and multi-disciplinary in its academic pursuits. The School of AI will be IIT Delhi’s 6th school.

