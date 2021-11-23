IIIT Naya Raipur secures 100% placement post-pandemic

Raipur : International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT Naya Raipur) has secured 100% placement for its 2020-2021 batch. With 80 offers, a total of 112 students who participated in the placements got placed over interviews running for days. Prominent recruiters who have made offers include Microsoft, Amazon, Tata Power, Goldman Sachs, Amazon, TCS, American Express, Nykaa, etc.

All the final year B.Tech and M.Tech students have been placed with an average annual package of 20 to 25 lakh. The institute has further proudly announced the top placements of two students who have secured jobs with Microsoft on a package of 43 lakhs and Amazon for a package of Rs. 32 lakhs annually.

Nearly 34 percent of children have been placed as Data Analytics, 29 percent students as Software Developers, 23 percent as consultants and the rest have been placed as Quality Assurance and Business Analyst.

“This institute is very proud that all our students have been placed and I believe that every student will bring glory to the institute. Due to covid, we faced various challenges and the biggest obstacle for us was all educational institutions being shut down. Our teachers and students handled this bravely and did not let this be detrimental to their efforts and progress. I salute the spirit and courage of all students and wish them a great future ahead and hope they can change the world for the better” said Dr. Pradeep K Sinha, Vice-Chancellor & Director IIIT Naya Raipur.

“I wish good luck to the selected students and pray that they achieve success in their career and in their life and continue to make us proud,” said Mr. Amit Agrawal, Placement Coordinator, IIIT Naya Raipur. He further added. “Even though we are in post covid times which brings in uncertainty for everyone, we were hoping for a good start for the students. The 100% placement reflects the relentless hard work of the students and their teachers.