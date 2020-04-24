IFFCO playing vital role to support Government in its effort to fight COVID-19 pandemic, says DV Sadanand Gowda

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, DV Sadanand Gowda has appreciated IFFCO for its support. In a letter written to the Managing Director & CEO, of the company,Dr.U.S Awasthi, he said, the world is passing through a very difficult phase due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

This, pandemic, he said, is having profound effect on lives and livelihood, specially of poor and marginalized section of the society. COVID-19 is wreaking havoc at a large scale throughout the globe.

The disease can’t be fought alone. Shri Gowda underlined that it requires collective action from every one of us in one form or the other.

The Union Minister has also complimented IFFCO for its contribution of Rs 25 crore to PM CARES .

He added ‘ I am overwhelmed, and would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the Managing Director, management, employees and shareholders of IFFCO for this act of selflessness. This will be extremely helpful in strengthening our collective resolve to defeat the pandemic.”

CEO, IFFCO has thanked Shri Gowda for his encouraging words. He said ‘IFFCO stand with the nation in its fight against COVID-19. We are trying to break the chain of transmission by doing our best to shield the farmer and rural India from this pandemic.’

Ministry has said that Fertilizer companies are already working with full capacity to supply adequate quantity of fertilizers to the farming community for upcoming Kharif season .