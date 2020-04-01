IFFCO contributes Rs. 25 Crore to PM CARES Fund

In order to strengthen the country’s efforts at fighting against Corona Virus “COVID19”, IFFCO has humbly contributed the amount.

This contribution of Rs 25 crore has been remitted today by IFFCO through State Bank of India, CAG Branch, New Delhi to the Designated Account No. 39238765008 of PM Cares FUND in SBI, Main Branch, Sansad Marg, New Delhi. IFFCO has always delivered its best in the service of the nation by serving the farmers and rural areas of the country.

Apart from this contribution, IFFCO is also contributing at ground zero by distributing masks, hand sanitizers, disinfectant soaps, Vitamin-C tablets and essential food kits to the farmers and villagers at various places across the country. IFFCO’s 5 Fertiliser Units in the country are functional and continuously operating in shifts to produce the Fertilisers and essential soil nutrients so that this pandemic does not affect the agriculture activities of the country.

Dr. U S Awasthi, MD IFFCO said that at this time of crisis, each employee of IFFCO is standing behind the Hon’ble PM & every citizen of the country with full support. Together, we all will make a healthier, happier and prosperous India.

Balvinder Nakai, Chairman IFFCO; Dileep Bhai Sanghani, Vice-Chairman IFFCO; Board of Directors and all the employees of IFFCO as well as all its subsidiaries, societies and joint venture companies also conveyed their best wishes & support to PM for the success of your efforts in fighting this global pandemic.