Ideals of Lord Buddha relevant in past as well as today: PM Modi addresses Dharma Chakra Day celebration

In his address, PM Modi said: “Let me begin by conveying my greetings on Ashadha Poornima. It is also known as Guru Purnima. This is a day to remember our Gurus, who gave us knowledge. In that spirit, we pay homage to Lord Buddha.”

Prime Minister said that he is “very hopeful about the 21st century and this hope comes from my young friends.”

“Bright young minds are finding solutions to global problems. India has one of the largest start-up eco-systems. I would urge my young friends, to also stay connected with the thoughts of Lord Buddha. They will motivate and show the way ahead, PM said.

He said, “If you want to see a great example of how hope, innovation and compassion can remove suffering, it is our start-up sector led by our youth.”

While referring to Gautam Buddha, PM Modi said that in his very first sermon at Sarnath, and his teachings after that, Lord Buddha spoke on two things – hope and purpose.

PM said he saw a strong link between them.

PM Modi added that Buddhism teaches respect. “Respect for people. Respect for the poor. Respect for women. Respect for peace and non-violence. Therefore, the teachings of Buddhism are the means to a sustainable planet,” he said.

“The eight-fold path of Lord Buddha shows the way towards the well-being of many societies and nations. It highlights the importance of compassion and kindness. The teachings of Lord Buddha celebrate simplicity both in thought and action,” PM said.

Stressing that the government wants to focus on connectivity to Buddhist sites, PM said that a few days back, the Indian cabinet announced that Kushinagar airport will be an international one.

The PM concluded his address with referring to today’s times and its extra-ordinary challenges. “To these challenges, lasting solutions can come from the ideals of Lord Buddha. They were relevant in the past. They are relevant in the present. And, they will remain relevant in the future. May the thoughts of Lord Buddha further brightness, togetherness and brotherhood. May his blessings inspire us to do good,” PM Modi said.