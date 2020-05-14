ICMR to participate in Global Solidarity Trial by WHO for COVID-19 treatment

Secretary, Department of Health Research and Director General of ICMR, Professor Dr. Balram Bhargava said that the ICMR-National AIDS Research Institute, NARI is the national coordination site for the trial in India.

He said, four potential anti-viral agents, Remdesivir, Chloroquine-Hydroxychloroquine, Lopinavir-Ritonavir and Lopinavir-Ritonavir with interferon are to be evaluated in the trail.

Global Solidarity Trial is an international clinical trial to compare four treatment options to assess their effectiveness against Covid-19.

The trial aims to discover whether any of the drugs slow down the disease progression and improve survival rate.

World Health Organization’s representative in India, Dr. Henk Bekedam said that WHO is extending the required support to conduct the trial as India plays a critical role in research as well as in manufacturing.

Senior Scientist in National AIDS Research Institute, Dr. Sheela said the required regulatory and ethical approvals have already been obtained and nine clinical trial sites have started to recruit patients in the trial.

