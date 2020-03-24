ICMR speeds up production of COVID-19 testing kits

The test kits approved by ICMR-NIV will enable fast-tracking of tests. DG of ICMR Balram Bhargava said that there are adequate labs in the country, which have started their work.

Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR has recommended the use of hydroxy-chloroquine for treating health care workers tackling the suspected or confirmed Coronavirus cases and also the asymptomatic household contacts of the lab-confirmed cases.

The treatment protocol recommended by the National Task Force has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India for restricted use in emergency situations.

The focus is now on producing COVID-19 testing kits so that testing of suspected cases can be fast-tracked apart from social distancing and ensuring that the ‘stay home’ remedy is followed strictly.