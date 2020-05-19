ICMR issues revised strategy for testing

All symptomatic individuals with history of international travel in the last 14 days will be tested. All symptomatic contacts of laboratory confirmed cases will be tested.

According to the ICMR strategy, COVID-19 testing will be done of all symptomatic healthcare workers and front line workers involved in containment and mitigation of COVID-19. All patients of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection will also be tested.

Besides, asymptomatic direct and high risk contacts of a confirmed case will be tested once between Day 5 and Day 10 of coming into contact. All symptomatic persons with acute respiratory infection, fever above 38 degree Celsius and cough within hotspots and containment zones will be tested.

All hospitalized patients who develop these symptoms will be tested. All symptomatic persons among returnees and migrants will be tested within seven days of illness.

No emergency procedure should be delayed for lack of test.

