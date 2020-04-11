ICMR gives approval to plasma therapy for COVID-19 treatment to Trivandrum based Medical Institute

The Trivandrum based SCTIMST is an Institution of National Importance under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

Technically called “convalescent-plasma therapy”, the treatment aims at using the immune power gained by a recovered person to treat a sick person. ICMR has given approval to the SCTIMST for carrying out the novel treatment.

The therapy, like blood transfusion, harvests the antibody from a recovered patient and ingest into a sick person. Helped by the antibody, the immune system mounts robust combat on the virus.