ICMR defines protocol for rapid antibody-based blood test of COVID-19

The ICMR has framed a newer strategy for areas reporting large migration gatherings and evacuee’s centres, where large number of COVID-19 cases are arising. The top medical research body stated that cases of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) are to be monitored in health facilities.



The advisory also mentioned that as a matter of abundant precautions, all symptomatic ILI persons should be advised home quarantine for 14 days. To ensure that all such cases are monitored and necessary action is initiated with respect to infectious can disease management, ICMR has sought details of all test results to its portal and real time data. Failure to do so they will be held liable to action under Disaster Management Act, 2005.

