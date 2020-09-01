ICICI Prudential Life Launches AI-powered voice chatbot on Google Assistant

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has introducedits customer service chatbot ‘LiGo’ on ‘Google Assistant’.This would enable theCompany’s policyholders to have their queries addressed by simple voice commands such as “Ok Google, I want to speak to ICICI Prudential Life LiGo”or “May I talk to ICICI Prudential Life LiGo”.

Expanding its innovation quotient by leveraging digital technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) the Company has added another layer of convenience for its customers.Extending LiGo functionalities to Google Assistant is part of the Company’s strategy to be present on platforms preferred by customers and to offer them an immersive experience.

Customers can instantly access information on their policies by activating ‘Google Assistant’on their Android smartphones and speaking out their policy number or registered phone number. It is as simple as asking Google for directions or traffic.

In this ever-evolving digital world where speed, efficiency and convenience are continually being enhanced, there has been rapid adoption of AI-powered voice assistants by individuals owing to personalized, and immediate experiences being provided. Available in‘Indian English’ and with support for nine Indian languages, Google Assistant enables peopleto have a conversation with Google, and get things done in their world in a natural andpersonalized way.

Mr. N S Kannan, Managing Director & CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurancesaid,”At ICICI Prudential Life, all our innovations hinge around customer-centricity. Sometime back we embarked on our hyper-personalization journey built on the pillars of 3 Vs – Video, Voice and Vernacular. Catering to the evolving needs of our customers, we have enabled our customer service voice bot LiGo on ‘Google Assistant’, making it accessible on all platforms and devices it is available on. Accessing policy information based on voice commands provides unmatched convenience and instant gratification. With the addition of this digital enabler, there will be a transformation in the way customers interact with the Company. We will continue to innovate to further empower our customers”

By leveraging new-age technologies the Company has introduced a bouquet of digital enablers to address every requirement of a customer during the policy lifecycle –from on-boarding to servicing the needs of the customers. For instance, customers can use the Company’s digital enablers to transact online and each of the digital enablers, i.e. WhatsApp, the Company website, mobile app and Chatbot LiGo are almost equivalent to a virtual branch. On Chatbot LiGo about 3.5 lakh voice chats per month are conducted. Customers can leverage any of these digital enablers to perform an assortment of transactions.