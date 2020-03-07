Saturday , March 7 2020
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Final: India to take on four-time champions Australia on Sunday

India will have the psychological advantage going into the final as they had stunned the defending champions by 17 runs in the tournament opener.
 
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India reached the final on the basis of their unbeaten record in the tournament after their semifinal against England was washed out on Thursday.

India’s recent rivalry with Australia has taken fascinating twists and turns, with Kaur’s outfit chasing down 173 in their recent tri-series and getting home by 17 runs in the T20 World Cup opener.

