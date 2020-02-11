ICC U-19 World Cup Final: 3 Bangladeshi, 2 Indian players penalised

They were found guilty of Level 3 breach during the final of the U-19 World Cup finals in South Africa. Two Indian players Akash Singh and Ravi Bishnoi were also penalised for indiscipline by the ICC. The sanction follows unsavory scenes that happened after the U-19 World Cup final at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

The team members from both countries were seen shoving and pushing each other after the final ended. The umpire had to intervene in the fracas to control the situation. The charges were leveled by the on-field umpires. Third and fourth umpires also concurred with the on-field umpires.

Towhid, Shamim and Akash were all handed six demerit points, with Rakibul and Bishnoi given five for the incident that took place after the match ended. Tournament’s leading wicket-taker Ravi Bishnoi was handed over two additional demerit points for using ‘language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction’ from the batsman.

All of these demerit points will remain in the five players’ records for two years. One suspension point equals a player being ineligible for one ODI or T20I, U-19 or A-team international match. Bangladesh defeated the reigning champion and 4-time winner India in the final to gain the World Cup trophy for ICC U-19 Championship on Sunday.