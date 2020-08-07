ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 to be held in Australia in 2022

India will host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 as planned. Along with this, Women’s ODI World Cup has also been postponed to 2022.

The Women’s ODI World Cup was scheduled to be held in New Zealand between 6th February and 7th March 2021.

The format of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will remain as it was for 2020 and all teams that qualified for that event will now participate in India in 2021.

A new qualification process will be run for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

The format of the postponed ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup will remain as it was for 2021. Five teams have already qualified for the event and that will stand for 2022.

The original global qualification event to determine the final three teams to contest the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup was scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka in July 2020, but this was postponed due to COVID-19. The qualification event will now be held in 2021.