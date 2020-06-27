ICC approves replacements in test cricket, bans use of saliva to shine ball

ICC has also re-introduced non-neutral umpires for bilateral series as part of its interim playing regulations to tackle the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.



In the five new regulations, recommended by the Anil Kumble-chaired Cricket Committee, and ratified by the Chief Executives Committee (CEC), the teams will also be allowed an additional DRS call as home umpires will now be officiating in bilateral Test series.

The ICC in a press release said that a 32-inch additional logo would also be permitted on the players’ jerseys, for Boards to make up for financial losses due to pandemic. However, the regulation for COVID-19 replacements will not be applicable in ODIs and T20Is, it added.