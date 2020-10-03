ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute organizes week long programme to commemorate birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi

ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute organized a week long programme from 26th September to 2nd October to commemorate the birth anniversary of Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi. The seven days long programme started with cleanliness drive (Swachhta Abhiyaan) on 26th September from 9.30 am to 11.30 am which was led by Dr. A. K. Singh, Director, ICAR-IARI at Directorate campus. All Heads of Divisions along with scientists, staff and students participated voluntarily and different Divisions of the institute premises could be cleaned on this special occasion of Swachhta Abhiyan by adopting all measures of social distancing and best hygiene practices.

On the 2nd day of programme, Walkathon was organized and covered a distance of 3.5 km before reaching the same point with 100 participants. Dr. A.K Singh, Director, ICAR-IARI along with Joint Directors completed the walkathon and motivated the participants. The next three days celebrations from 28th September to 30th September were organized to inspire young minds and to provide an opportunity for showcasing their talents in painting, quiz and speech competitions being conducted in online mode.

A total of about 100 school children of class V to XII from 6 different schools participated in different competitions. The painting competition on Mahatma Gandhi Jeewan Darshan was organized in online mode on 28th September for two groups of students at junior and senior level separately in which total 61 students participated and 4 students from each group were selected for prizes. The online quiz competition on Mahatma Gandhi Jeewan Darshan Gyan was organized on 29th September and online speech competition on Gandhi Darshan: Atmanirbhar Bharat on 30th September and total 8 students were selected for different prizes. The online speech competition for IARI staff, students, research fellow and scientists was organized on 1st October with 2 topics viz. Gandhi Darshan: Atmanirbhar Bharat and Badalte Parivesh me Gram swaraj ka swaroop. The online skit competition based on life and philosophy of Gandhi Ji was organized for PG students of IARI during 26th September to 30th September and best 3 entries selected for prize.

The valedictory function of the week long programme was organized today on 2nd October from 2.30 pm in virtual mode in presence of Dr, Trilochan Mohapatra, Secretary, DARE & DG ICAR and renowned Gandhian Philosopher Padmashree Dr. Ravindra Kumar. The programme was started with Ma Saraswati Vandana and floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by all dignitaries. Dr. A.K. Singh, Director ICAR-IARI welcomed the chief guest and all other esteemed guests and participants. Dr. Ravindra Kumar, former Vice Chancellor Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut and a renowned Gandhian philosopher delivered a thought provoking lecture on “Gandhian way of Farming and Its Relevance Today”. He highlighted different principles of Gandhian philosophy and its importance to Indian Agriculture and Environment and ways and means to make it sustainable.

Dr. Trilochan Mohpatra, Director General, ICAR & Secretary, DARE urged upon the scientists and students to take lessons from Gandhian philosophy and create innovations to make farming a sustainable and profitable venture for farmers of rural India. Participation certificates were given to all children of different schools and a total of 20 prizes in different competitions were distributed by chief guest. This week long programme on Gandhian philosophy invoked the new energy in students, staff, teachers and researchers. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Dr V K Singh, Joint Direction (Extension).