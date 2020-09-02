IBBI announces results of the National Online Quiz on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), in collaboration with MyGov.in, conducted a ‘National Online Quiz on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016’ from 1st July to 31st July, 2020 to promote awareness and understanding of the Code among various stakeholders across the country. The Quiz was open for all Indian citizens above 18 years of age, except for individuals working in IBBI, service providers registered with IBBI, and also their immediate family members.

The Quiz received overwhelming response with 1,25,781 (One lakh twenty-five thousand seven hundred and eighty-one) participants. There were participants from every State and every Union Territory. Uttar Pradesh accounted for the highest participation with 15.7% of total participants, followed by Maharashtra with 11.7% and Delhi with 6.9%.

In terms of the Guidelines on the Quiz, top 10% of the participants, as per their performance, are entitled to receive ‘Certificates of Merit’. The names of these top 10% of participants are available at https://ibbi.gov.in/uploads/whatsnew/2020-09-01-180818-39l1c-d0d470965bd50a663be643b5d8bb2a1c.pdf.

The ‘Certificates of Merit’ are being emailed to these meritorious participants by 10th September, 2020.

Among the top 10% participants, Maharashtra returned the highest number, accounting for 15% of them, followed by Delhi with 11.7% and Uttar Pradesh with 11.4%. About 51% of the top 10% participants are in the age group of 18 to 25 and more than 82% of them are in the age group of 18 to 35. 5. The Quiz received interest from a wide range of stakeholders, including students, professionals, and employees. About 29% of the top 10% performers are students or members of chartered accountancy, 9% are students or members of company secretaryship, and 7% are employees of banks and financial institutions.

In terms of the Guidelines on the Quiz, the best performer is to be awarded a Gold Medal with a cash prize of Rs.1,00,000 (One lakh rupees), the second best performer is to get a Silver Medal and a cash prize of Rs.50,000 (Fifty thousand rupees), and the third best performer, a Bronze Medal and a cash prize of Rs.25,000 (Twenty-five thousand rupees). The following are the three best performers in the Quiz:

Best Performer: Mr. Aritra Saha, aged 23 years (User ID- 5292314). He has a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Army Institute of Technology and is currently working with Vodafone Shared Services, Bengaluru.

Second Best Performer: Mr. Pawan Khandelwal, aged 25 years (User ID- 25404624). He is a Chartered Accountant, currently working with GAIL (India) Limited, and posted in Bengaluru. Third Best Performer: Ms. Vakati Venkata Gnanusha, aged 24 years (User ID- 24778204). She is pursuing LLM from Osmania University, Hyderabad, after completing BSL LLB from ILS Law College, Pune.

The awards to the best performers will be given away at an appropriate function of the IBBI. The IBBI extends heartiest congratulations to the best performers and all the top 10% performers in the Quiz.