I&B Ministry organises Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat Campaign across country

The broad objectives of the Campaign include celebrating the Unity in Diversity of our nation and promoting the spirit of national integration through engagement between all states and union territories.

Andaman Nicobar Islands is known for its unity, diversity and mix culture. People from all parts of India are living together and spread the spirit of National Integration that is why the Island is called Mini India.

The Andaman & Nicobar Administration and Lakshadweep Administration are jointly working in the field of cultural exchange between the two tiny Islands. The Nodal Officer of School Education Dr. Dheeraj Kumar said that under Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat, a series of programme is being organised in different schools of the Islands.

