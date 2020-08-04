I&B Minister digitally launches ‘DD Assam’ channel

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar digitally launches – DD Assam 24 x 7 on Tuesday. I&B Secretary, Amit Khare, DG, Doordarshan, Mayank Agrawala and CEO Prasar Bharati, Shashi S Vempati also addressed the virtual launch ceremony of DD Assam along with the I&B Minister.

“The launch of 24/7 satellite channel DD Assam is a great gift to the state of Assam, which sends the message of unity in diversity,” said, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

“Assam and North Eastern Region is so full of natural diversity and cultural richness and yet it carries the thread of unity. It is hence necessary that each state has its own Doordarshan channel,” he added.

“DD Assam will go a long way in showcasing the rich history of the state. Every region has a rich diversity, Assam also has a lot to say to the people of the state and the country.” said DG, Doordarshan.

“DD Assam will help us to get messages, initiatives and programmes of the government to the grassroots,” said Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal thanking PM Modi & I&B Minister for the initiative.