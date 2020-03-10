IAF plane brings back first batch of 58 Indian standard in coronavirus hit Iran

The passengers are being screened by medical experts. They were brought by C-17 Globemaster military aircraft from the Corona virus-hit Iran. External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar thanked Indian Embassy in Iran for their efforts and the Indian medical team there, for operating under challenging conditions and also the Indian Air Force and also appreciated the Iranian authorities for their cooperation.

The Minister also said that the government is working on the return of other Indians stranded in Iran. Indian Air Force Wing Commander Karan Kapoor said that a team of 14 officials with four medical staff was sent there last night for the mission.