Hyderabad takes out Rs 1,100 crore online gambling scam as India hits ‘rock bottom’ ranking over regulation

India is on the cusp of achieving a major win in the online gambling space, but for the government to enjoy a slice of the gambling pie—they first need to play their cards right.

6 firms accused of online gaming scam busted in Hyderabad

India’s online gambling current regulatory landscape is, for a lack of a better word, murky. State officials are either sticking to the outdated policies set in place by their predecessors many decades ago, or they are moving towards totally banning online roulette and casual entertainment games with a real money component. This results in a grey market where not just illegal operators, but also potentially fraudulent online gambling platforms, can take part.

Take for example the recent bust made by the Enforcement Directorate-Hyderabad, in which they discovered six firms linked to online gambling scams allegedly transferred Rs 1,100 crore to foreign countries like China and Hong Kong.

Investigators said the suspects conducted “unexplained transactions” with the firms, sending “huge foreign outward remittances through different bank accounts. Two of the companies—Linkyun Technology Private Ltd. And Dokypay Technology Private Ltd—are accused of transferring Rs 1,100 crore allegedly taken from local online gambling players. Authorities have since asked banks to freeze some 1,815 accounts across 67 different banks across India.

This incident illustrates why India needs to regulate the gambling sector now; not totally ban the activity but develop an updated legislation that will address all gaming segments—whether they’re online or offline—uniformly across the country. Currently, India is ranked dead last among the gambling jurisdictions around the world, according to a new ENV Media study dissecting the offshore gambling licenses and regulated markets.

“India, however, is rock bottom in this ranking, where only a couple of States have provided some form of credible regulation for online betting and gambling. In a nation where the fundamental distinction between legal and illegal is mostly based on the presence of skill or chance, even traditional games are not clearly regulated as one or the other (if the industry is to be guided by conflicting State legislation or repetitive litigation practices),” ENV Media researchers concluded.

Why India should take a page out of its regulated neighbors

As the popularity of casual entertainment games continues to rise steadily in the country, new online casino sites are popping up promising unique offerings. Although it’s up to the players to be more discerning against platforms with spammy marketing, rigged games and blocked payouts, the government should also do its part in making sure that the industry is not just legitimate but also safe for people to enjoy their favorite form of recreation.

India can take the best practices observed in many jurisdictions in Europe, particularly when it comes to consumer protection. Sweden is the perfect example, with a regulation that places importance on the national self-exclusion program and enforces responsible gaming and consumer protection. Likewise, Denmark and the United Kingdom also placed emphasis on responsible gambling and honest advertising.

If taken seriously, India has a lot to gain with a regulated online gambling industry. As experts have long pointed out, regulation simplifies complex situations and, in the process, lowers money laundering and corruption incidents while also improves job creation and the business climate—which effectively assures investors it is stable and brings benefits to state coffers.