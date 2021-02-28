“Hunar Haat” is playing “phenomenal and perfect” role in making “Vocal for Local” campaign a “mass movement”: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today said here that the “Hunar Haat” is playing “phenomenal and perfect” role in making “Vocal for Local” campaign a “mass movement”.

Addressing media persons at the “Hunar Haat” at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi today, Naqvi said that “Hunar Haat”” has been becoming “Kumbh of backers of brilliance”.

Naqvi said that more than 12 lakh people have visited the “Hunar Haat”, started from 20th February and become “Proud Promoter” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Vocal for Local” campaign by purchasing handmade products of indigenous artisans and craftsmen worth crores of rupees. The number of visitors is likely to go above 16 lakh in the next two days. This “Hunar Haat” will be concluding on 01st March, 2021.

Naqvi said that the 10-day “Hunar Haat” was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Several Ministers, MPs, senior government officials, various Diplomats, renowned industrialists have come here to encourage the artisans and craftsmen.

More than 600 artisans and craftsmen from more than 31 States and UTs participated in the “Hunar Haat” in New Delhi. Artisans and craftsmen from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal etc participated in the “Hunar Haat” at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for display and sale of their exquisite indigenous handmade products.

Naqvi said that exquisite indigenous handmade products such as Applique work, dry flowers, jute-cane, brass products, wooden and clay toys, Ajrakh Block Print, Blue Art Pottery, Pashmina Shawl, Khadi products, Banarsi Silk, Wooden Furniture, Chikankari Embroidery, Chanderi Silk, Lac bangles, Rajasthani jewellery, Phulkari, Oil Painting, Leather products, Khurja pottery, Sandalwood artefacts from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Jute products from West Bengal, rare antiques made of glass, mats and carpets etc were available for sale and display at the “Hunar Haat”.

Naqvi said that the visitors also enjoyed traditional delicacies from every region of the country at “Bawarchikhana” section. Besides, different cultural and musical programmes were daily presented by renowned artists of the country such as Vinod Rathore (21 Feb); Nizami Brothers (24 Feb); Sudesh Bhonsle (26 Feb); Kailash Kher (27 Feb) and others.

Naqvi said that the “Hunar Haat” has provided employment and employment opportunities to more than 5 lakh 30,000 artisans, craftsmen and artists yet. The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs will provide employment and employment opportunities to 7 lakh 50,000 artisans and craftsmen through 75 “Hunar Haat” which will be organised by completion of 75 years of the country’s independence.

Naqvi said that the “Hunar Haat” is available on virtual and online platform http://hunarhaat.org and on GeM Portal also where the people of the country and abroad can buy products of indigenous artisans and craftsmen digital/online.

Next “Hunar Haat” will be organised in Bhopal (12 to 21 March 2021); Goa (25 March to 04 April); Kota (9 April to 18 April); Surat (23 April to 2 May). Besides, “Hunar Haat” will also be organised at Hyderabad; Mumbai; Jaipur; Patna; Prayagraj; Ranchi; Gauhati; Bhubaneshwar; Jammu-Kashmir etc this year.

