HRD ministry directs postponement of exams till March 31

According to an official press release, these steps have been taken to ensure safety and security of students who are appearing in various examinations, as also that of their teachers and parents.

It has also been directed to reschedule all evaluation work after 31 March. This would include evaluation work of CBSE, NIOS as also University exams.

The Ministry has also directed to reschedule the Joint Entrance Examination – Main as the dates may clash with rescheduled CBSE and other board examinations. New date of JEE-Main will be announced on 31 March after reassessment of the situation. The Ministry has also requested all educational institutions and examination boards to maintain regular communication with the students and teachers through electronic means and keep them fully informed so that there is no anxiety amongst the students, teacher and parents. All institutions have also been requested to notify helpline numbers/emails which student can access for their queries.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has appealed to all the students, teachers and parents not to panic as the Ministry is committed to ensure safety and security of students as also the maintenance of academic calendar and all possible steps will be taken in this regard.