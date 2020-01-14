HRD Minister says continuing agitation not justified

After several rounds of discussions, the JNU has issued a statement saying that the students are not being asked to bear the cost of service and utility charges.

This was the main demand of the students. More than five thousand students have already registered for the winter season so far.

The Ministry had constituted a High-Powered Committee to restore the normal functioning of JNU through dialogue with all stakeholders and to advise the university administration on the contentious issues.

The minister said universities should not be converted into political arenas and appealed to the students to call off their agitation.