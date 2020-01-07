HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal promises strong action against perpetrators of JNU violence

The JNU administration apprised the ministry officials of the sequence of events that led to violence and the steps taken by them to restore law and order. The HRD Minister has said those responsible will not be spared and all steps will be taken to make sure educational institutions are not made the hub of politics.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday Spoke to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and requested him to call representatives from Jawaharlal Nehru University after which the LG held a meeting with the JNU administration.

The Home Minister also spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik about the situation at JNU and ordered an inquiry by a senior police officer into the violence that broke out on Sunday night.

